Steve Bruce keen to give West Brom outcast a lifeline

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce wants to give Kenneth Zohore a chance to salvage his career with the Championship club, according to the Express&Star.

Albion signed Zohore in an £8 million move from Cardiff City in July 2019 but has struggled to live up to the billing – with form and fitness issues restricting him to just 23 appearances and five goals since.

Having spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Millwall and played less than 100 minutes of senior football last term, his Baggies career has looked on its last legs for some time but it seems he will get another chance to prove himself.

The Express&Star has claimed that Bruce will give Zohore the opportunity to salvage his Albion career in pre-season.

The Danish striker will be part of the summer training camp for a select few “struggling” players ahead of pre-season and his manager has indicated the door is open for him to fight his way back into contention.

Bruce told the Express&Star: “Zohore has had a terrible time here with injuries.

“However, it is a big summer ahead for him and the same goes for [Daryl] Dike. The club has been unfortunate with injuries. And Zohore now needs to get fit and stay fit.”

The Verdict

This may not be a hugely popular move among The Hawthorns faithful, many of whom will have been hoping to see the back of Zohore this summer.

It’s a transfer that just hasn’t worked out and sometimes it is important to know when to draw a line under something and move on.

Bruce is open to giving the 28-year-old another chance this summer and if it works out, the Dane could help take some of the physical workload off Dike this season – with Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson different types of forwards.

With his contract up next summer, you have to think that if the Albion boss doesn’t see enough from him he will look to offload him – though that hasn’t been easy in previous windows.

It may be best to look to let him leave for free. That would mean recouping none of the sizeable fee paid for him but it would allow them to get his salary (£22,500-per-week according to Capology) off their wage bill.

