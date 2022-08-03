Steve Bruce issues verdict on 28-year-old at West Brom who has “improved enormously”

West Brom boss Steve Bruce sealed a point in his first game of the new season against Middlesbrough at the weekend but the manager has singled out one player for praise after that fixture.

That Baggies player is Semi Ajayi, with Bruce telling the Express and Star that the player is ‘a hell of a good defender.’ He featured during that Middlesbrough fixture and played in the full 90 minutes and had more tackles (with 6) than anyone else on the field.

In fact, the defender was arguably the best man in the West Brom backline and helped his side to claim the point after a John Swift equaliser.

Now, the club’s manager appears to have recognised the level of Ajayi and is seemingly delighted with the showings from his centre-back. He played 31 times in the league for the Baggies last season, in spite of the fact that Valerien Ismael was sacked midway through the campaign.

He managed a haul of three goal contributions despite his position and looks like he could be a key player now for West Brom even under the new manager. Bruce came into the club in the second half of the Championship season to try and get the club back into the league play-offs.

Even though the boss couldn’t manage it, he’ll be determined to bag a top six spot this campaign – and now he has heaped praise on Ajayi and claimed that he is ‘one hell of a defender’ as they look on to the rest of the season.

Speaking to the Express and Star, he said: “Ajayi I have to say, he’s improved enormously since I’ve walked through the door. I’ve enjoyed watching him, he’s a hell of a good defender. When he’s like he was on Saturday he’s big, strong, powerful, quick, he gave a mountain of a performance, especially second half.”

The Verdict

As a player, Semi Ajayi has certainly proven he can be a very good defender for the Baggies and is arguably one of the first names in the first-team squad now for boss Steve Bruce.

He was a key player for them in the game against Middlesbrough and has been important to them over the last season too. Now, with the club looking to try and seal a promotion, he will be as important as ever for the Baggies in the Championship this campaign.

He’s proven the second tier can be his level too – and he could arguably become one of the best in his position in the entire division if the player continues to perform on a weekly basis for West Brom throughout the season.

Considering how the player has fared so far in the Championship, there is every chance he will do just that – and he certainly seems to be a defender that Bruce can rely on during this season.