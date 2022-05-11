Steve Bruce issues verdict on 2021 West Brom signing

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has spoken about the importance of midfielder Adam Reach to his side, both on and off the pitch.

Reach joined the Baggies on a free transfer last summer, following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday after his contract with the Owls expired.

The 29-year-old has had something of a mixed first season at The Hawthorns, starting 21 of West Brom’s 46 Championship games, while coming off the bench in 13 more.

Can you get at least 80% on this end of season West Brom quiz?

1 of 25 Was West Brom's first game of the season home or away? Home Away

During that time, Reach scored just twice for the club as they failed to mount an anticipated push for promotion back to the Premier League, although that tally did include a stunning strike in the final day win over Barnsley.

Even so, the midfielder did come in for some criticism from West Brom supporters for his performances when playing in a less natural attacking role.

Now it seems that despite that somewhat bit-part role Reach has had at The Hawthorns so far, Bruce is well aware of just how vital a player the midfielder is to his side.

Speaking about Reach’s contributions for West Brom at the end of the season, Bruce told The Express and Star: “Adam Reach is a really, really top class pro. He’s a really good lad to have in your dressing room, he can play a few positions.

“You never have a problem with someone like Adam Reach. And on top of that he’s got good ability.” Reach signed a three-year contract with West Brom last summer, securing his future at The Hawthorns until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Verdict You do get the feeling that this is the sort of praise that Reach does deserve right now. It has been a tough season for him with the scrutiny that he has come in for, and the fact that West Brom’s push for promotion as a whole has not worked out as expected. But despite that, the 29-year-old is someone that has always given plenty in games, regardless of whether he is playing in his most natural position or not. That is the sort of example that you want to have in your dressing room to lead the way with other players, and also a result, you do feel Reach has earned this credit, that may lift his spirits somewhat after those recent tough times.