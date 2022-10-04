Steve Bruce issues Taylor Gardner-Hickman promise ahead of West Brom’s clash with Preston

Under-fire West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has revealed that Taylor Gardner-Hickman will return to the matchday squad on Wednesday night for their trip to Preston North End as the experienced manager looks to find a winning formula.

The Baggies have struggled to put wins together in the early stages of the 2022-23 Championship season, with their only victory coming in the form of a 5-2 drubbing of Hull City in August.

Seven of West Brom’s 11 results have been draws, but back-to-back home defeats to Birmingham and Swansea City have ramped the pressure up on Bruce, with Football League World exclusively revealing on Monday that his days are numbered if there is not an immediate turn-around in form.

Despite making his senior breakthrough last season with 19 second tier appearances for Albion, Gardner-Hickman has barely featured in the current campaign.

The 20-year-old operated as both a central midfielder and a right-back last season, with 11 of his outings coming under Bruce’s management, but he’s been limited to just four appearances so far in the 2022-23 league campaign.

Despite not even being in the matchday squad against Swansea, the youngster could now be given a chance this week against PNE as it has been confirmed that he is a part of the 18-man squad who will be available for selection at Deepdale, with Bruce telling BirminghamLive: “Taylor just missed out, but he’ll be in the squad tomorrow.”.

The Verdict

Bruce could do worse than throwing Gardner-Hickman in from the start against Preston, especially as he’s showed promise in many of his appearances.

It’s not just at right-back where the youngster could be an option – Bruce could easily rotate things in the middle of the park and give him a chance there, although there is lots of experience to choose from which the manager appears to favour.

The fact that he will be in the squad is a good start, but with the bad form that the Baggies have been in he will be pushing for that start.

Many Albion supporters want to see him on the starting line-up on a regular basis, but on the balance of probability, it’s unlikely to happen against PNE – more of a supporting role is likelier.