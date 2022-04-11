Steve Bruce issues Sam Johnstone transfer prediction as Tottenham eye West Brom man

Sam Johnstone is out of contract in the summer and in pursuing a place in the squad to go to the World Cup with England in the winter, the 29-year-old is expected to move to the Premier League.

In Alex Palmer and David Button, out of contract in the summer, it would appear that the Baggies have capable Championship level goalkeepers already at the club to replace Johnstone.

However, it is up for debate whether either are of the required standard to push on for promotion next season.

Steve Bruce came across very relaxed on the situation when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “The likelihood is that Sam is going to leave.

“But I have seen enough of the kid (Palmer) and Button has played enough for me to know he is a very, very decent goalkeeper.

“I am quite happy with him and we are in discussions with him now over next year, and I hope that could be fruitful.

“We are blessed in that department.

“The way I think at the moment is to let those two go head-to-head.”

With not a lot left on the line this season for the Baggies, there is certainly a case for the auditions for next season’s number one to commence immediately and for Bruce to drop Johnstone before his departure.

Tottenham are hot on the heels of Johnstone this summer and have re-ignited their interest in the goalkeeper, as per the Daily Mail.

It is quite amusing to see Bruce call Palmer a kid, when the glovesman will turn 26 in early August, but he would likely be first choice over Button next season, with the latter seemingly on the way down in his career.

Bruce’s comments also seem to suggest that contract negotiations with Button are imminent, to allow him to be in contention for the number one jersey in pre-season.

A disappointing 3-1 loss at home to Stoke City would have undone some of the promise West Brom have shown under Bruce so far, and it instead exposed how far they have to go if they are to finish in the top six next season, which will be seen as a minimum requirement.