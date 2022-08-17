Steve Bruce issues Reyes Cleary selection hint following West Brom injury struggles

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has hinted that youngster Reyes Cleary could be utilised in Championship action in the coming weeks due to Daryl Dike’s latest injury setback.

The American’s struggles since his January move from Orlando City have continued, having appeared just twice last season before his campaign was ended due to a hamstring problem.

And just one game into his 2022-23 season, Dike has been sidelined for two months with a thigh muscle tear, leaving Bruce scarce in his options up-front.

Karlan Grant will lead the line, but there is little-to-no depth past him – even though Callum Robinson can play there, the Republic of Ireland international has featured in an attacking midfield role in both appearances this season so far.

It could potentially bring Cleary into the mix for the weekend’s clash with Hull City, despite not making the squad for this evenings visit of Cardiff City to The Hawthorns.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut last season, but he initially left the Baggies during the summer having turned down a professional deal, amid interest from clubs across Europe.

However, the striker has since then signed a two-year contract with Albion and started against Sheffield United on Thursday night in the club’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win over the Blades.

On the subject of Cleary potentially getting a chance in the coming weeks should West Brom not land a new forward, Bruce told BirminghamLive: “The young kid has scored a lot of goals, he is a number nine, he’s young and at the moment that is what we have got in forward areas.

“He is in and around it, which is an opportunity for him, he didn’t do himself any harm against Sheffield United, he could have scored.

“It is a big jump for him because of how old he is, it is a big jump, but he has got something, he’s a good finisher the kid.

“Potentially it could be an opportunity. I didn’t have any intention of playing him against Sheffield United, but needs must.”

The Verdict

Cleary still has a lot to learn, but the raw abilities and potential is there for all to see.

He has been banging goals in for fun at a good youth level for West Brom, at both under-18 and under-23 level, which led to transfer interest from some very big clubs.

For whatever reason, a move away from Albion never materialised this summer when he was a free agent for Cleary, so he has come back to the club, perhaps with his tail between his legs, and will now try and develop under Steve Bruce’s guidance.

Bruce has already hinted that he perhaps didn’t want to throw him in at the deep end against Sheffield United, but Cleary has played his way into potential game-time over the course of the next few weeks, although he will have to wait a little longer considering he hasn’t made the squad for the Cardiff clash.