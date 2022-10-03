Steve Bruce issues response to West Brom supporters

Steve Bruce struggled to convince many that he was the manager to lead them back to the Premier League, with West Bromwich Albion’s results and performances after Valerien Ismael’s dismissal last season.

So much so that the club deemed it necessary to formally communicate a message of support, to reiterate that he would not be leaving the club in the summer.

Therefore, beginning this Championship season with just one win in 11 outings and sitting 21st as a result, despite some very exciting summer additions, has caused uproar amongst the West Brom supporter base and there are very few followers left who would not welcome a change in the dugout.

Bruce responded to the supporters’ frustration in their 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea City when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “I can understand their frustration.

“It’s been there since I walked through the door.

“They’ve been great towards me, don’t get me wrong, but there’s frustration – you can feel it.

“Take away the first ten games of last season, and they haven’t seen enough wins in two years.

“There lies the anger.

“I can fully get it; they want to see their team win.

“We’ve got good enough players to win football matches, but we’re not doing that at the minute.”

It was a surprise not to see a change made in the international break, as West Brom’s decisions in the boardroom continue to be questionable.

The Verdict

Bruce has been in a position like this before and knows how to handle the media, supporters and the pressure on his own shoulders.

Even if Bruce is able to arrest the Baggies’ slide and push them into mid table, that is not going to be enough to satisfy supporters who were desperate for an immediate return to the top-flight last season.

The decision to remove Ismael from his duties last February has aged very badly, his style of play is not for everyone, but if you offered Baggies supporters the results to facilitate a top six finish, or a more aesthetically pleasing brand of football that has them fourth from bottom after 11 games, not many would be opting for the latter.