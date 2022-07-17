Steve Bruce issues injury update on West Brom pair

Steve Bruce has offered an injury update on West Brom pair Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson.

Saturday saw the Baggies’ pre-season preparations continue with a 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra.

That leaves the club with only two more warm-up games to come before the real deal gets underway later this month.

On Tuesday they face Oxford United, before visiting Hertha Berlin next weekend.

While all players in the squad did feature in the weekend’s draw with the League Two side, Diangana was taken off at half time for Jake Livermore.

The 61-year old has revealed that this was due to an ankle issue, with the club being overly cautious due to the nature of a pre-season friendly.

Robinson missed the game following an injury sustained in the 3-0 win over Northampton Town earlier in July, which the Albion boss described was due to a knock.

“[Diangana] has twisted his ankle, unfortunately,” said Bruce, via Birmingham Live.

“We don’t think it’s anything too severe. But we’ll see. We’ll have to wait until the scan on Monday morning.

“Callum missed out altogether with the knock he picked up against Northampton.”

The Championship season gets back underway on July 30 with a trip to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough.

Both teams will be aiming to compete for promotion over the course of the season, making it a big opening game of the campaign.

The Verdict

Injury concerns in pre-season are frustrating but only natural as players get back up to full fitness.

Given neither of these appear to be long-term concerns, there should be no issues getting them involved in time for the season to start.

Robinson also has fallen down the pecking order to the Hawthorns amid speculation around his future, so his lack of involvement likely isn’t too big of an issue.

Getting Diangana up to full fitness will be much more important as he will likely play a key role for Bruce’s side this season.