Steve Bruce issues honest prediction about new West Brom figure

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has predicted that Erik Pieters will become a big player for the club this season.

The Baggies opted to bolster their defensive options last week by signing Pieters on a free transfer.

The left-back, who signed a one-year deal at The Hawthorns, made his first appearance for his new side in their recent 3-2 defeat to Birmingham City.

Following his cameo display in this fixture, Pieters was selected to start for Albion in last Saturday’s showdown with Norwich City.

The defender managed to show some signs of promise in this particular fixture as West Brom sealed a point at Carrow Road.

Dara O’Shea’s header was cancelled out by an effort from Sam Byram as this particular clash ended in a 1-1 draw.

West Brom, who are currently 21st in the Championship standings, are set to make their return to action at the start of October when they face Swansea City at The Hawthorns.

Making reference to Pieters, Bruce has admitted that he believes the defender has what it takes to become an influential figure for Albion.

Speaking to the Express and Star, Bruce said: “Well I thought Erik showed a bit of class [against Norwich], I have to say.

“Somebody who is 34 years old, I don’t know when the last time he played 90 minutes.

“You could see his fitness levels, he looks after his self, been training with us for six weeks. “I’m delighted we gave him a contract, he deserved it, (after) today [Saturday], he’ll be a big player for us.”

The Verdict West Brom will be hoping that Pieters does indeed go on to become a valuable member of their squad as they will need all of their players to step up to the mark if they are to push forward as a club following the international break. During the club’s showdown with Norwich, Pieters managed to make two interceptions and complete 34 passes as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.74. Having previously represented Stoke City at this level, the left-back already knows what it takes to compete in the Championship. By delivering the goods on a consistent basis for the Baggies, Pieters could potentially become an ever-present in the club’s starting eleven.