Steve Bruce issues encouraging injury update on rarely seen West Brom man

West Brom manager Steve Bruce says that defender Kean Bryan is making steady progress in his recovery from injury.

Bryan joined the Baggies back in September 2021, signing on a free transfer following his release from Sheffield United.

However, the 25-year-old managed just three appearances for the Midlands club, before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last November.

The defender has not played since suffering that setback, although it now seems he is moving in the right direction towards a return to action, not that Bruce will be rushing him back ahead of schedule.

Can you get at least 85% on this quiz of some of West Brom's best ever players?

1 of 24 In what year did Cyrille Regis make his debut for West Brom? 1957 1967 1977 1987

Providing an update on Bryan’s recovery, the West Brom boss told The Express and Star: “He’s making progress, slow at that. You can’t put timescales on it, when you’ve ruptured your cruciate ligament.

“I’ve seen him on the grass and he looks far, far better than he was a month ago. Let’s see where he is in another month.

“For the sake of the lad I don’t want to put any timescale on it because I don’t want to put him under any pressure.

“He’s doing everything he can, he’s working hard, it’s one of those when you wake up one morning and your knee is your knee again.

“When you’ve had a serious leg injury, it’s amazing what happens. He’s trying like a beast to get back. We wish him the best of luck.”

As things stand, there is just under a year remaining on Bryan’s contract with West Brom, securing his future at The Hawthorns until the end of this season.

West Brom currently sit 16th in the Championship table, having drawn six of their eight league games since the start of the campaign.

The Verdict

This certainly feels like an encouraging update for Bryan and West Brom.

You imagine the player himself will be desperate to get back playing after so long out of action, in order to kickstart his career, especially with his contract at The Hawthorns expiring next summer.

For West Brom, if they can get him fit again, it could provide them with some useful depth in a position that has been rather hampered by injuries in recent times.

However, as Bruce says, it would be a big risk for the club to rush Bryan back after an extended spell out of action, meaning they will have to gradually work him up to fitness, so it could be some time yet before he is starting games again.