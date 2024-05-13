Steve Bruce is showing an interest in a shock return to management with Birmingham City, according to Football Insider.

Having not graced the dugout since his time at West Brom came to an end in October 2022, Bruce appears ready to make his managerial return in the Midlands once again.

This comes after it was reported that interim manager Gary Rowett will not be offered a permanent deal at St. Andrew's beyond this summer.

As well as this, current manager Tony Mowbray's Blues future is still uncertain, after he has yet to make a return to his role after stepping down earlier this season due to health problems.

These events have in-turn thrown up the question, who will be in charge of Birmingham City for the 2024/25 season? Now it appears that Bruce - who knows all about the club - has stepped forward to offer his services.

Bruce wants Birmingham return

Blues will begin next season playing League One football, a place in which the club - under new and ambitious US ownership - will have little intention in getting familiar with.

An experienced figure may be the best option for City, as they look for a tried and tested formula to achieve an instant return to the Championship.

Bruce fits that mould, and he's proven he can win promotion with Birmingham in the past, and he has made his feelings known to the Blues board that he is interested in reprising his role in the St. Andrews technical area almost two decades after he left it.

Steve Bruce Birmingham City record, per TransferMarkt Season League Finish 06/07 Championship 2 05/06 Premier League 18 04/05 Premier League 12 03/04 Premier League 10 02/03 Premier League 13 01/02 Championship 5th

The 63-year-old managed Blues from 2001 to 2007, whilst also donning the royal blue colours between the years of 1996 to 1998.

He would leave his role as Birmingham manager in 2007, in what was a then-world record £3m compensation fee paid by Wigan Athletic.

How Steve Bruce has fared since leaving Blues

Bruce has enjoyed a fairly up and down career, with mixed fortunes at various clubs across English football.

Multiple mid-table Premier League finishes with Wigan Athletic and Sunderland respectively came immediately after his Birmingham exit.

However, Bruce has been able to add multiple Championship promotions to his CV, having been promoted twice with Hull City.

Success hasn't been as frequent in more recent times for Bruce however, as he was sacked from his boyhood club Newcastle in 2022, before also receiving the sack from West Brom in 2022, with his Baggies side sitting third bottom of the Championship table.

Would it be a smart move for Blues?

Evidently, this summer period is going to be one of significant change and transition for Birmingham, and often when these periods happen at a football club, a manager with experience and know-how is required to steady the ship.

It is perhaps a glaring understatement to say that Blues ownership did not intend, nor foresee Championship relegation in their first season in charge, and so a prolonged stay in League One is certainly not in the road map.

Therefore, a figure such as Bruce who commands respect not just from his illustrious playing career, but also his proven track record of EFL promotions, may well be Birmingham's best option to take the reigns next season.

He will no doubt have an extensive book of contacts to call upon for incoming arrivals, as is his gravitas and respect from across English football.

This could be a real coup for Birmingham, and should they make an instant return to the second tier, there shouldn't be any question marks over Bruce being capable of kicking the club on even further.