Highlights Steve Bruce believes that Birmingham City has lacked stability at the top since David Sullivan left the club ten years ago. He hopes that the new American owners, including Tom Brady, will bring stability and success to the club.

Bruce thinks that Wayne Rooney, despite a rocky start, can turn things around at Birmingham City. However, he acknowledges that Rooney needs to deliver better results in the coming weeks, especially against bottom-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Bruce points to the success of celebrity-style ownership at Wrexham as a reason to be optimistic about Birmingham City's future. He believes that as long as celebrity owners are good for the football club, he doesn't mind their involvement.

Steve Bruce has given his verdict on the situation at Birmingham City.

Bruce managed the Blues from 2001 to 2007, helping the club achieve Premier League promotion before parting ways to join Wigan Athletic.

The Midlands outfit has overseen a lot of change in the last several months, with new owners taking charge and appointing Wayne Rooney as manager in place of John Eustace.

Tom Brady has also come on board as an investor, attaching his celebrity status to the Birmingham ownership.

Rooney was appointed as manager under controversial circumstances due to Eustace’s popularity among the supporters, putting pressure on the club’s hierarchy.

Can Birmingham City be successful under the new ownership?

Bruce highlighted just how bad things were under the previous owner, citing the departure of David Sullivan as a big moment for the club.

He is much more optimistic that the new owners can bring success back to Birmingham, citing the success Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have had at Wrexham as a reason to get excited by the celebrity-style ownership model at St. Andrew’s.

“The club has been in a dark place ever since David Sullivan left,” said Bruce, speaking to Gambling Zone.

“I think David left around 10 years ago, and there's been no real stability at the top.

“I would assume, and hope, that Tom Brady and the American investors bring in a bit of stability.

“They wanted to bring in a new manager and they've done that with Wayne Rooney.

“There's no bigger box office name than him!

“He hasn't had the best of starts, though.

“I'm sure they'll have something in place.

“They have to get St. Andrew’s fixed, and I'm sure the training ground will be expanded.

“You'd expect Birmingham to do good things with Wayne and Tom Brady involved.

“It's been a struggle over the last decade.

“I always look at their results, I was there for two years as a player and nearly seven as a player.

“I wish Wayne the best, I really do.

“Wrexham have been in the doldrums and there's a bit of excitement around them and the new owners.

“I don't mind celebrity owners as long as it's good for the football club.

“We've seen disastrous takeovers happen in the past, and the lads who run Wrexham haven't had anything but success.

“I wish the best for them.

“It looks great from afar.”

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Rooney has lost four of his first five games in charge, drawing 2-2 with Ipswich Town in the other.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

This has left Birmingham 18th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Can Wayne Rooney turn things around at Birmingham City?

Rooney’s first five games was not the kindest of fixture lists to start off with, especially for someone still getting to grips with his new squad.

The Birmingham board did not cover themselves in glory in how they handled his appointment, which has immediately put Rooney under fire from supporters through little fault of his own.

But he simply has to get better results in the coming weeks if he is to turn things around.

A win over bottom place Sheffield Wednesday is a must, otherwise fans will start to be much more justified in feeling aggrieved with him replacing Eustace in October.