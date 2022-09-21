Steve Bruce identifies key area that West Brom need to improve upon in upcoming fixtures

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has admitted that his side need to improve defensively if they are to push on in the Championship following the international break.

The Baggies have only managed to claim one clean-sheet in the 10 league games that they have participated in this season.

Since the club’s stalemate with Cardiff City in August, West Brom have conceded 10 goals in their last six matches.

Particularly poor during their clash with Birmingham City earlier this month, the Baggies suffered a 3-2 defeat to John Eustace’s side at The Hawthorns.

Whereas West Brom did produce a more assured defensive display against Norwich City last weekend, they were unable to prevent their opponents from scoring in the second-half as the game ended in a draw.

Albion are set to face Swansea City on October 1st before heading to Deepdale to take on Preston North End in the Championship.

Ahead of these upcoming fixtures, Bruce has insisted that West Brom need to improve the defensive side of their game.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Bruce said: “Maybe I’ve left us too open to play against teams.

“When you analyse it we’ve given poor goals away, we had to make sure we were better defensively to give us a chance.

“We’re in the top six for goals scored even though we might be in the bottom three. We have to get it right defensively.

“If we can get the balance right from last year, where we couldn’t score a goal. Defensively we were alright but I do believe the way we’re playing is the way forward.”

The Verdict

When you consider that West Brom are already 10 points adrift of Norwich who occupy the second automatic promotion place in the Championship standings, they will need to pick up positive results on a regular basis after the international break in order to close this gap.

By cutting out defensive errors, the Baggies could potentially move up the table in October as they are able to call upon attacking players who possess impressive track-records when it comes to delivering the goods at this level.

With Semi Ajayi set to be out of action until November, the Baggies will need fellow defenders Dara O’Shea and Conor Townsend to step up to the mark in his absence.

Kyle Bartley may also be called upon during this particular period and will be looking to redeem himself following a poor performance against Birmingham in which he recorded an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.11.