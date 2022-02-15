Steve Bruce identifies change he is already considering making at West Brom

New West Brom manager Steve Bruce has revealed he is considering a formation change for the Baggies in the coming weeks.

Having been appointed as the club’s manager earlier this month following the sacking of Valerien Ismael, Bruce has looked to implement a new 4-3-3 formation at West Brom.

That however, is a change in system that has yet to really take off at The Hawthorns, with the Baggies taking just one point and failing to score a single goal from Bruce’s two games in charge so far.

Now it seems as though that has already prompted Bruce to consider a change in set-up for his starting XI, as he looks to get West Brom back into the Championship promotion race.

Speaking about his side’s formation after their goalless draw with Blackburn Rovers on Monday, Bruce was quoted by The Birmingham Mail as saying: “There are plenty of positives but I have to look at the situation to see if 4-3-3 really suits us with what we have available because we have to find a way of creating more opportunities in the final third.”

Following that stalemate with Blackburn, West Brom are now eighth in the Championship table, three points off the play-off places, having won just one of their last nine league games.

Bruce’s side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider for Bruce so early in his West Brom reign.

On the one hand, it will have been difficult for this formation to really take effect in Bruce’s first game against Sheffield United, with Jake Livermore having been sent off so early in the game.

As a result, it may seem quite quick to walk away from this system, given these players have not had a great deal of time to adapt to it.

That being said, West Brom need a turnaround quickly if they are to get back in the promotion race, and that system rarely saw them look much of a threat against Blackburn on Monday, so trying something else at Luton on Saturday could be worth considering.