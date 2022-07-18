Steve Bruce hints at transfer plans at West Brom beyond the potential addition of 28-year-old

Steve Bruce has indicated that his summer business at West Brom may not be finished after the potential addition of Okay Yokuslu, in conversation with the Express & Star.

The Baggies are in advanced talks to re-sign the 28-year-old following his release from Celta Vigo, however, they do have competition for his signature.

Bruce has already strengthened his midfield options with the additions of Jed Wallace, John Swift and Jayson Molumby this summer but the 28-year-old is a player who will provide a different sort of service to the aforementioned trio.

Speaking to the Express & Star about perhaps dipping into the loan market as the summer progresses, Bruce said: “My job is to never be finished and to keep knocking on the door to improve the quality.

“I believe the big ones, the real big clubs of our country are all on tour.

“They are all taking their young ones (who are likely to be available for loan) with them so I still think there is a bit of work to be done in those areas so we’ll see.”

The verdict

Strengthening midfield options well thus far, a deal for Yokuslu would represent further good business from Bruce and Co. ahead of an important campaign for the Baggies.

Keeping his eyes on the loan market too, it will be interesting to see if any moves occur later on in the window.

The Baggies have been linked with a move for Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson, with the exciting attacker on the radars of a lot of Championship and League One clubs.

It remains to be seen if there are any other loan targets that Bruce is considering and monitoring ahead of the closure of the summer window.