Steve Bruce highlights West Brom positive in Derby defeat

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has highlighted the experience gained by his young players as one of few positives in their defeat to League One side Derby County in the Carabao Cup last night.

Louie Sibley’s curling effort put the Rams ahead after 15 minutes at Pride Park and the Championship side were not able to strike back despite having 21 shots and six on target.

Bruce named a fairly strong side for the second round tie – with the likes of Jake Livermore, Dara O’Shea, Callum Robinson, and Kyle Bartley starting – but also used the opportunity to blood some of his young players.

18-year-old forward Reyes Cleary led the line while 19-year-old defenders Zak Ashworth and Ethan Ingram started as the full-backs and fellow teenager Tom Fellows replaced the latter at the break.

Speaking to club media after the game, Bruce highlighted the experience gained by those young players as one of few positives last night.

He said: “It’s a poor result in the end.

“We’ve had enough chances to win two games and missed them all. How many times have I stood here and said that?

“I thought from minute one we were sloppy in possession and we haven’t defended well enough.

“It was an opportunity for the younger players to see what it’s like playing with the senior players and to know how difficult it is, so in that case it’s an experience for them.”

On the result itself, he added: “We’re disappointed that we’re out of the cup. We all wanted a cup run, but sadly it wasn’t to be.

“I don’t think there’s any question that it could have gone either way tonight.

“We should have been 2-0 up early on before Derby got their goal.

“We missed that clinical side once again and that’s the frustration for us because some of our build-up play was really good.

“We don’t score often enough. The floodgates opened at the weekend, but we’ve come away again from a game in which we haven’t scored in despite creating lots of opportunities. We could have won two cup ties.

“What I will say is a well done to all the supporters. They got behind the team throughout and we’re really disappointed we couldn’t get a result for them.”

The Verdict

After the weekend’s 5-2 victory, Bruce will have been to pick up another win to keep building some momentum but instead he’s seen his side knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Even so, given some of the young talent coming through at the club there is no denying that it was the right decision to ring the changes for last night’s game at Pride Park.

There was more than enough quality in the Albion squad to win the game and on another day they would have done so.

It may be a defeat but Bruce is right, it will be a really useful learning experience for the likes of Cleary, Ashworth, Turner, Fellows, and, to a lesser extent, Taylor Gardner-Hickman.