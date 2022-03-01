Steve Bruce highlights two key West Brom issues he needs to solve

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has highlighted his players’ failure to handle the expectations on them and their lack of confidence as two key issues that he needs to solve after their defeat to Swansea City.

There was little for The Hawthorns crowd to get excited about on Monday evening and two Swansea goals inside the final 15 minutes meant that Albion fell to a fourth defeat in five games under the experienced coach.

The result has seen the Baggies slip to 13th in the Championship table and leaves them eight points back from the play-off places.

Speaking to club media after the game, Bruce did not hide his disappointment after a pretty dismal display and highlighted the issues that he needed to solve.

“I’m really disappointed,” said the Albion boss. “Just like everyone else at the club.

“We have to handle the situations better than what we’re doing at the moment.

“I understand we’re in a difficult place and we’re in a bad run, but from the first five minutes of the game the decisions we made and the balls we were playing were a big problem for us.

“It was a difficult evening.

“We made mistakes. To play here you’ll know there are big expectations. The club expects to be at the top end of the Championship or in the Premier League.

“You have to handle the expectation. At the moment, we’re simply not doing that.

“It’s alright saying we’ve got a really good squad of players on paper. We’re not seeing enough of that on the pitch.

“I’m disappointed not just with the manner in which we conceded goals, but it all started in the second minute when the first corner we had was played in too low.

“There were too many players nervous and anxious. There wasn’t enough confidence. It’s up to me to try and breathe confidence into them.

“It might have been different if the two Robinson efforts go in rather than hitting the post, but we can’t be happy with the performance.

“We expect to be a lot better than that, and that’s the disappointment.”

The Baggies have now won just one of their last 13 games in all competitions and lost six of their last seven.

Their next opportunity for a first win under Bruce will come at the MKM Stadium on Saturday where they take on Hull City, who recently ended a barren run of their own.

After that, Albion welcome league leaders Fulham and play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town to The Hawthorns.

The Verdict

Little seems to be going right for West Brom right now so it’s interesting to see Bruce highlighting two particular issues that he feels he needs to solve.

It’s no huge surprise that there is a lack of confidence given the side have won just one game in their last 13 but the experienced coach has been hailed for his man-management and inspiring dressing rooms in the past so should feel as though he has the tools to help turn things around.

More confidence should aid the players’ ability to deal with the high expectations at The Hawthorns, though the longer this poor run continues the less likely it appears that promotion target can be achieved.

Time is running out and more slip-ups over the next fortnight would be fatal to Albion’s season.