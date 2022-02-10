Steve Bruce heaps praise on ‘wonderful’ West Brom individual

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been signalled out for praise by Steve Bruce despite a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Billy Sharp struck a goal in either half to hand Bruce a losing start as West Brom boss, with the Baggies also reduced to 10-men following Jake Livermore’s red card.

The scoreline could’ve been worse, too, were it not for Johnstone’s impressive saves from Jayden Bogle and Iliman Ndiaye prior to Sharp’s second.

Bruce was impressed by the 28-year-old, but not surprised, having previously crossed paths with him at Aston Villa.

“I had the pleasure of working with Sam a few years ago and watched his career take off,” Bruce told the media.

“He’s turned into a wonderful goalkeeper.

“When you are down to 10 men you are asking your goalkeeper to make a couple of saves, and one in particular was incredible how he got down and around (the post).

”It’s no surprise. I always knew the talent he has. He’s a very, very good goalkeeper.”

Defeat for West Brom sees them slip outside the Championship’s play-off places ahead of the weekend schedule.

Bruce’s side are back in action on Monday night, when they take on Blackburn Rovers at the Hawthorns.