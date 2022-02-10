Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

Steve Bruce heaps praise on ‘wonderful’ West Brom individual

Published

1 hour ago

on

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been signalled out for praise by Steve Bruce despite a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. 

Billy Sharp struck a goal in either half to hand Bruce a losing start as West Brom boss, with the Baggies also reduced to 10-men following Jake Livermore’s red card.

The scoreline could’ve been worse, too, were it not for Johnstone’s impressive saves from Jayden Bogle and Iliman Ndiaye prior to Sharp’s second.

Bruce was impressed by the 28-year-old, but not surprised, having previously crossed paths with him at Aston Villa.

“I had the pleasure of working with Sam a few years ago and watched his career take off,” Bruce told the media.

“He’s turned into a wonderful goalkeeper.

“When you are down to 10 men you are asking your goalkeeper to make a couple of saves, and one in particular was incredible how he got down and around (the post).

”It’s no surprise. I always knew the talent he has. He’s a very, very good goalkeeper.”

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-West Brom players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26

Jeff Astle

Defeat for West Brom sees them slip outside the Championship’s play-off places ahead of the weekend schedule.

Bruce’s side are back in action on Monday night, when they take on Blackburn Rovers at the Hawthorns.


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Steve Bruce heaps praise on ‘wonderful’ West Brom individual

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: