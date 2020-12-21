Steve Bruce fires Newcastle United warning as Brentford become focus

Brentford’s quality has been underlined by Newcastle United boss, Steve Bruce, as the Magpies prepare to take on the EFL side in the League Cup this week.

Newcastle have fallen short of their fans’ expectations at times this season, particularly in the last week. Leeds United beat the Magpies 5-2, with Bruce’s side then failing to beat 10-men Fulham.

Attention turns away from the Premier League this week, with Brentford going up against Newcastle in the League Cup Quarter-Finals.

Ahead of the game, Bruce has warned his Newcastle side they must be better given Brentford’s quality.

As per the Premier League side’s official media, Bruce said: “Whatever side we put out we’re certainly capable of performing better and we’ll have to because Brentford are a good side.

“I was disappointed with our last two games and we didn’t play well enough. We didn’t get anywhere near the levels required but this is a different challenge. Let’s hope we can play well enough to get through.”

In terms of Brentford, they head into the fixture on the back of a 3-1 victory over Reading at the weekend, with things really falling into place for Thomas Frank’s side.

They’re unbeaten in 13 Championship fixtures, which has helped the Bees move up to fourth in the table and begin to eye up the top-two.

The Verdict

Newcastle are a side that Brentford can really hurt this week.

Bruce hasn’t exactly convinced in the early exchanges this season and not everyone is pulling in the same direction at St James’ Park.

For Brentford, this is a chance to reach a League Cup semi-final and Frank is going to smell blood.

The Bees are in fine form and Bruce is right to point out their quality.

It’s more than a banana skin for Newcastle.

Thoughts? Let us know!