Steve Bruce eyeing reunion with 31-year-old at West Brom

West Brom manager Steve Bruce is keen to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow this summer, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Darlow has been with Newcastle since the summer of 2015, though he has largely played second fiddle at St James’ Park, making 99 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies.

With Bruce having managed Newcastle between July 2019 and October 2021, he is obviously no stranger to Darlow, and it now seems a reunion between the pair could be on the cards.

According to this latest update, Bruce is keen to bring Darlow to The Hawthorns this summer, with the 31-year-old potentially set to be loaned out by Newcastle, if they sign another ‘keeper.

However, Bruce and West Brom may not have it all their own way in their pursuit of Darlow, with the Baggies’ Championship rivals Middlesbrough having recently been credited with an interest in him.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Darlow’s contract with Newcastle, securing his future at St James’ Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

You get the feeling that this could be a very good signing for West Brom if they get it done.

With Sam Johnstone looking certain to leave the Baggies when his contract expires this summer, a new goalkeeper may well be on the agenda for the club.

Darlow would certainly fit that bill, and although he has rarely been first choice at Newcastle, he has shown on a number of occasions that he is a more than reliable Premier League goalkeeper.

He should therefore, be capable of getting things done in the Championship, and that connection with Bruce could help West Brom get a deal over the line here as well.