Steve Bruce explains major West Brom decision

Steve Bruce has cited the number of current options West Brom have, and finances as to why he has decided that Andy Carroll’s contract will not be extended beyond the summer, in conversation with the Express & Star.

Carroll, who Bruce has confirmed was a popular figure within the dressing room, signed a short-term contract with the Baggies in January, following an excellent couple of months with Reading.

The experienced front man netted three times in 15 appearances for the Midlands club, with his physicality and link-up play helping him emerge as an important player within the side.

Proving to be a source of consistency during an inconsistent time for the Baggies, Carroll will now be assessing what the next best step will be in his career.

Speaking to the Express & Star about the club’s decision not to offer Carroll fresh terms, Bruce said: “We’ve got two centre forwards, one (Zohore) we’ve paid £8 million for and the other (Dike) £7 million in January.

“He’s done tremendously well but he’s unfortunate that we’ve got two centre forwards who we hope this summer will be fit.

“I think I need to strengthen in other areas rather than at number nine.

“We need more threat in wide areas, we need midfield players because we’re limited in there for numbers.

“So we have to make tough decisions and believe me that was a really really tough decision because I know how popular Andy was with the fans and how popular he was in the dressing room.

“But I’ve got to think of the overall balance of the squad. His wages will be freed up for somebody else. That’s the stark reality of it.”

The verdict

Carroll has impressed during his two short stints in the Championship this season, and whilst he would add real value to a number of second-tier clubs, finances could complicate his future within the second-tier.

His attacking intelligence and ability to hold players off and progress attacks has been there for all to see this season, which will make it a shame that a new contract could not be agreed upon at The Hawthorns.

Despite Kenneth Zohore struggling at The Hawthorns, he is still under contract at West Brom, and given his inability to adapt to the rigours of playing his football with the Baggies, it is unlikely that a move away from the Midlands could come to fruition.

This has made it extremely hard for Bruce and Co. to justify an extension to Carroll’s deal.