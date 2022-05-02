Steve Bruce explains key West Brom change ahead of 2022-23 season

West Bromwich Albion have played out a difficult end to the Championship season with very little to play for under Steve Bruce.

The one thing they can do, is begin to build momentum towards next season where promotion to the Premier League will be the main aim once again, and they started that momentum building this past weekend with a 1-0 victory over lowly Reading on the road in Berkshire.

Bruce has fluctuated between a back three and a back four since arriving at The Hawthorns but he seems to have conclusively switched to a back four, as of Saturday, and the 61-year-old confirmed that when he spoke to BBC West Midlands, with quotes provided by The Athletic.

He said: “That’s the way I’d like to go moving forward (four at the back).

“We played that way in this game with next season in mind, when we start afresh.

“Whether that’s 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 as we call it now, it’s something I am looking at.”

The 1-0 win over Reading, and change of shape, saw Grady Diangana complete a full match for the first time since the end of February.

The 24-year-old played a key role in the club’s automatic promotion in 2019/20, and getting the best out of him, easier said than done of course, would be a fool-proof way of improving their fortunes at the top of the pitch.

The Verdict

It is a little bit surprising to see the West Bromwich Albion manager unable to articulate the differences between a 4-4-2 and a 4-2-3-1 formation, but Bruce has been vocal in the past about not exerting too much energy on tactical decisions.

The change of system saw the Royals unable to register a shot on target at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby providing a capable shield in front of the centre back pairing of Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi.

The Baggies appear to be heading into an important summer transfer window, and if their January business was anything to go by, they will be investing heavily in the team with an eye on promotion.