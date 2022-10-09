Steve Bruce explains decision that prompted fan anger in West Brom draw

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante were subbed after picking up knocks in the draw with Luton Town yesterday.

The Albion fans are understandably furious with how this season has gone so far, with the side sitting in the relegation zone after 13 games. Therefore, some made it clear they want Bruce, and other figures at the club, to leave, with banners placed outside The Hawthorns before kick-off.

Whilst the support stayed with the team for large parts, the boss was booed when he made the call to replace the two attackers late on.

However, speaking to the Express & Star, Bruce revealed that both were suffering with issues which is why they needed to come off.

“To the supporters – Grady’s got a knock where he’s seeing the doctor, I didn’t think he had any energy left in the second half. The same too goes with Brandon, he’s carrying a knock.”

It remains to be seen whether the pair will be able to feature when the Baggies take on high-flying Reading away from home next weekend.

The verdict

Both Diangana and Thomas-Asante are popular figures among the support and they obviously felt they could’ve made a difference late on if they weren’t replaced yesterday.

But, in truth, like most of the team they didn’t maintain the positive start and by that stage you can understand why the boss felt fresh legs were needed.

Of course, this update shows they have slight issues as well, so the fans will hope that they’re fit and available for the trip to Berkshire on Saturday.

