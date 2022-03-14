Steve Bruce explains approach West Brom will take against Fulham

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has vowed to attack Fulham tomorrow night, even though he acknowledged they are the best team in the league.

After a tough start, Albion have picked up four points from the past two games under the former Aston Villa chief, which has just about kept their faint play-off hopes alive.

However, things don’t get any easier for Bruce or the Baggies, as they welcome runaway leaders Fulham to The Hawthorns tomorrow knowing they need a win.

And, even though the boss admitted they are coming up against a top side, Bruce made it clear he wants his side to go for the Londoners from the off when speaking to the club’s media.

“I believe we’ve taken small steps over the last couple of games. In my opinion, Fulham are the best team in the league. They’ve got a guy who has got 35 league goals already this season, which is a remarkable achievement.

“We’ll go head-to-head with them and take them on. Let’s see how good we are. I think the lads have taken a little bit of confidence recently. To come back the way they did the other night was refreshing for everybody.”

The verdict

This is obviously going to be a very tough challenge for Albion, but, as Bruce says, it’s a good marker to see where the team are right now against the best in the league.

Whether the Baggies do take them on remains to be seen, but the fans will appreciate the bullish message and it’s now down to the players to back that up.

Realistically, West Brom know they need to win to have any chance of reaching the top six, so the task in front of them is clear.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.