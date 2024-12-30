Steve Bruce is hopeful that Birmingham City are on the right path despite dropping points to Blackpool in a 0-0 draw at St. Andrew's on Sunday.

Birmingham were relegated to the third tier of English football for the first time since 1995, but the fanbase will be hopeful of bouncing back up to the Championship at the first time of asking, with Chris Davies now at the helm.

The former Celtic and Tottenham coach was looking to rebuild a squad capable of punching its way out of League One at the first attempt in the summer, and has certainly been backed. Having rebuilt in the transfer window, Blues are in a decent position on the pitch to secure promotion back, which is something Bruce knows all about.

The former Birmingham boss' latest return ended in stalemate as they were held to a goalless draw by Blackpool. The result ended City's eight-match winning streak in all competitions. The hosts had the lion's share of possession, but chances were few and far between as Bruce collected a valuable point against his former employers.

League One standings, as of December 30 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Birmingham City 21 +21 49 2nd Wrexham 23 +19 48 3rd Wycombe Wanderers 22 +23 47 4th Huddersfield Town 22 +17 43 5th Stockport County 23 +11 37 6th Reading 22 +4 37 7th Barnsley 23 +2 36 8th Bolton Wanderers 21 +1 34

Steve Bruce's emotional message and Birmingham City verdict

Bruce is no stranger to a promotion of his own from the EFL, having won promotion twice in the early 2000s, as well as further times with Hull City. That is the aim for Birmingham this term, which Bruce is well aware of, and he is glad that they are on the right path with Davies.

Speaking post-match, he said: “Look, it’s getting back to where it should be.

“You know, I had many wonderful times here and the big delight of taking them to the Premier League.

“Two years as a player and seven years as a manager; it means a little bit to me.

“So I’m pleased it’s on an upward curve.”

Birmingham's ambition in 2024/25

Despite Bruce's ties to Aston Villa, many Blues fans will be pleased to hear his comments, which are justified as well. They are evidently on course for promotion and on the right trajectory.

That said, Birmingham have substantial financial backing and have assembled a strong squad for their League One campaign, so it is no surprise to see them thriving at the top of the division.

January could prove to be crucial in ensuring they do not relinquish their grip on top spot and continue to march towards a return to the second tier, especially as the Blackpool draw serves as a reminder that there are no easy games in League One.