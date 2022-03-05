Steve Bruce details key admission on why West Brom players are struggling amid poor form

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has revealed his players are struggling to cope with the weight of expectation on their shoulders, speaking candidly to his side’s media team ahead of their clash with Hull City this afternoon.

The Baggies were previously expected to be favourites for automatic promotion before the 2021/22 campaign started with the club competing in the Premier League last season and the fact they managed to recruit Valerien Ismael.

Frenchman Ismael had been responsible for guiding Barnsley from relegation danger to a play-off finish during 2020/21 – and with even better players at his disposal at The Hawthorns – the West Midlands outfit looked set to have a bright season.

They even went unbeaten in their opening ten league games – but that was as good as it got for the 46-year-old at the club with many fans expressing their discontent with the playing style and results declining rapidly after their fast start.

Their lack of quality in the final third has continued to be a major problem and this has had a knock-on effect on the defence, with Albion now starting to look more vulnerable at the back.

Despite the problems they are currently facing with a lack of quality on the pitch, the mental side of their game is also proving to be a real issue according to Bruce who detailed how mentally brittle his squad are at this stage.

He said: “The fans are not going to accept being in the middle of the division, that we fully understand and that’s what attracted us all to come to West Bromwich Albion.

“The club has been in the Premier League for 13 years and in the top six of the Championship for the other seven years out of the last 20 years. That brings expectation.

“The players, if I’m being brutally honest, are struggling to cope with that. They have to overcome that.

“If they don’t perform, the fans are going to be after them and that’s what playing at a big club is like.”

The Verdict:

Bruce makes a good point here – because they mustn’t be in the best place at this stage after enduring such a disappointing season.

The squad seemed to be fully invested in Ismael’s system in the early stages of the season with a clearly-defined system – but that belief soon drained away with a general lack of quality in the attacking third.

If they just had a tendency to waste chances in front of goal, then that belief in the Frenchman’s way of playing would have still been there. But they were poor in various areas of their attacking play and you could argue it wasn’t getting the most out of their most valuable assets.

Alex Mowatt may suit it as someone who thrived under his former manager last season – but the likes of Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson are probably more suited to playing on the floor and this is what many fans would prefer too.

If anyone can improve their morale though, it would be Bruce with his experience, though things will only get worse if they fail to turn around their results on the pitch. Getting that first win quickly could end up being key to the 61-year-old’s tenure.