Steve Bruce delivers verdict on EFL star ahead of Newcastle United reunion

Brentford striker, Ivan Toney, has been the centre of Steve Bruce’s pre-match press conference as his Newcastle United side plan to go up against their former striker in the League Cup this week.

Toney played for Newcastle right at the start of his career, but managed only four appearances across all competitions and failed to start a match for the Magpies after they signed him from Northampton.

After a series of loans and a successful spell with Peterborough, Toney is now lighting up the Championship with Brentford and has scored 16 goals and registered three assists in only 20 appearances.

This week, Newcastle face Brentford in the League Cup Quarter-Finals, looking for a chance to progress to the final four of that competition in early 2021.

Ahead of the game, Bruce has been discussing Toney ahead of his Newcastle reunion.

He told Newcastle’s official media: “He’s done very well. It looks like he’s playing with that burning desire to prove people wrong. You have to say well done to him. He will be a threat because he’s playing with a lot of confidence.”

All 16 of Toney’s goals for Brentford this season have come in the Championship and he’s yet to score in the League Cup for Thomas Frank’s side.

The 24-year-old wasn’t on the scoresheet at the weekend, but Brentford still managed to brush Reading FC aside 3-1 in the Championship.

The Verdict

Toney is part of a really exciting Brentford side. He gets credit and recognition because of his goals, but there’s so much more to this Brentford side than just him.

However, this is a big chance for him to rub Newcastle’s face in the fact they never gave him a proper chance.

Brentford will fancy this tie and they will be looking to Toney to fire them into the final four.

Newcastle have to be at their best to stop Frank’s side.

