Steve Bruce delivers judgement on Freddie Woodman’s loan spell at Swansea City

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has praised goalkeeper Freddie Woodman following his impressive performances on loan at Swansea City this season.

Woodman has played every minute of league action since joining the Swans on a season-long loan deal, with the 23-year-old having seen off competition from Erwin Mulder and Kristoffer Nordfeldt to establish himself as first choice at the Welsh club.

The former England Under-21 international has kept 11 clean sheets during his 37 league outings for Swansea this term, while he has particularly stood out in recent weeks after saving penalties in consecutive away matches against Fulham and Blackburn.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper has previously admitted he would be keen to sign Woodman on a permanent deal this summer, as per WalesOnline, but the goalkeeper is currently due to return to Newcastle where he will compete with Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow for a spot.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette, Bruce was assessing his goalkeeping options in light of the news that Dubravka has been ruled out with an injury, with the Magpies boss acknowledging both Darlow and Woodman as strong back-up options.

“We’re very, very fortunate that we’ve got three or four good goalkeepers,” Bruce said.

“The kid at Swansea – who we’re monitoring – is doing very, very well. Karl is very, very decent. I see him every day. He’s a very good goalkeeper, so if he gets his chance, I have no problem that he’ll be a very good deputy for him.”

Woodman is currently undertaking his fifth loan stint since breaking through the academy ranks at Newcastle, but the goalkeeper’s spell at the Liberty Stadium has comfortably been his most successful temporary move away from the north-east.

Can you score maximum points in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What is Swansea's current shirt sponsor for the 2019/20 campaign? Low Cost Vans Yobet Bet UK Swansea University

The Verdict

Woodman made an instant impression at Swansea as he immediately seized the number-one jersey, and he has maintained this form over the course of the season with the south Wales side set to push for a play-off spot when the season resumes.

Swansea will certainly be looking to test Newcastle’s transfer resolve when they make an inevitable move to sign Woodman on a permanent deal, but it will be interesting to see whether or not the Magpies are willing to do business over the goalkeeper.

There can be no doubt that Woodman would represent an excellent back-up option within Bruce’s squad, but he would surely be more keen to remain at the Liberty Stadium if this is where he would be guaranteed regular first-team football.