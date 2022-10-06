Steve Bruce delivers honest response when quizzed on West Brom future

Steve Bruce has admitted that he doesn’t know if he will be West Brom manager this weekend after their poor form continued last night.

A 1-0 defeat to Preston has left the Baggies in the relegation zone after 12 games, with the pressure now really building on Bruce as the fans grow increasingly frustrated.

That has prompted talk that Bruce could leave ahead of the home game to Luton Town this weekend and the 61-year-old told Birmingham Live that he accepts things aren’t good enough right now, although he made it clear he is determined to turn things around.

“That’s for other people. I’m never going to give up, not when it’s tough. If I didn’t and I just sat here and said I was going to feel sorry for myself, I wouldn’t be sitting here.

“I still get up in the morning, want to come to work, it still burns inside of me, especially as it is at the minute. I hope, given the time, and if not I fully understand that I haven’t been able to arrest the slide which has gone on, unfortunately, for a good two-and-a-half years maybe.”

The verdict

This is an honest response from Bruce and he is experienced enough to know that a run like this is going to bring major, and deserved, criticism.

So, there’s no getting away from the fact that serious questions will be asked and it’s now down to the board as to whether they make the decision ahead of what is a very busy October month.

Of course, it’s not just Bruce who should be responsible for this poor start, with the players underperforming and the owner has been questioned plenty, but ultimately the boss carries the responsibility for results and they haven’t been acceptable.

