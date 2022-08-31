Steve Bruce delivers exciting verdict after West Brom transfer swoop finalised

Steve Bruce has revealed his delight as West Brom secured a deal for Salford City attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The 23-year-old has agreed a contract at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2025 and he will give the manager more options in the final third, with Thomas-Asante capable of playing in different attacking roles.

Whilst he has starred in League Two for the Ammies in the past two seasons particularly, including scoring four in six in the current campaign, this will be Thomas-Asante’s first taste of Championship football.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Bruce explained why the new recruit is ideal for the Baggies.

“Brandon is a young, hungry, forward who has shown great desire and a strong mentality to earn his chance at this club. He is a strong, pacy player, who has a good record in front of goal, and I am sure he is excited to show people what he can do at this level.

“Brandon further strengthens our attacking options and his versatility to play across our front line will, I’m sure, be of great value as we continue to take on a busy Championship schedule.”

The verdict

You can understand why Bruce is pleased to get this over the line because they need more options in attack and Thomas-Asante will help a lot on that front.

As Bruce says, they have identified a player on the up in terms of his career and he will be determined to show he can play well at this level.

So, for the rumoured fee of around £500,000, this seems like a great addition for Albion and it will be interesting to see how he handles the step up.

