Steve Bruce delivers exciting message as West Brom secure first summer transfer

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has revealed his delight after the club managed to secure the signing of John Swift.

The midfielder, who scored 11 goals and registered 13 assists for Reading this season, has agreed a three-year contract at the Hawthorns after leaving the Royals on a free.

Given the quality he has shown at this level over the years, this is considered a real coup for the Baggies and Bruce told the club’s media that he was very pleased to get this over the line.

“I am delighted we have been able to secure a player of John’s quality so early in the summer. As a club we identified the need for a creative, attacking player in our midfield, and from our earliest conversations John has been our first choice.

“He has always impressed me as a player, and I am now excited to have him at our disposal next season.”

Swift’s arrival is expected to be the first of many for Albion, as Bruce looks to build a squad that is capable of pushing for promotion next season.

The verdict

This is a fantastic bit of business by West Brom as they have picked up a quality Championship player on a free transfer.

As Bruce has quickly recognised, there was a desperate need for creativity in this Baggies side and Swift is going to bring that to the team.

So, all fans will share the happiness of the manager at securing this transfer and they will hope it can be the first of many exciting new additions after what was an underwhelming year.

