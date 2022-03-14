Steve Bruce delivers Daryl Dike update as West Brom prepare for Fulham test

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has admitted that there is a possibility that Daryl Dike could potentially make his return to action this weekend.

The forward has not featured for the Baggies since suffering a serious hamstring injury during their showdown with Peterborough United in January.

Since sealing a 3-0 victory over Posh, West Brom have struggled to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship as they have only won one of their last nine games at this level.

Whereas Dike is set to be unavailable for tomorrow’s meeting with Fulham, he could be in line to make an appearance against Bristol City on Saturday.

West Brom will be aiming to boost their hopes of gatecrashing the play-off picture in the second-tier by securing a positive result in their meeting with the Cottagers.

Having produced a fightback to seal a point in their clash with Huddersfield Town last Friday, it will be intriguing to see how Albion fare against the league leaders.

Ahead of this fixture, Bruce has shared a fitness update on Dike.

Speaking to the Express & Star about the forward, the West Brom boss said: “He’s only trained once with us, so it’s a big important week for him.

“Will he be involved against Bristol City next weekend?

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former West Brom player Rekeem Harper ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

“Possibly.

“But I think it will be after the international break when he’ll be in and around it.”

The Verdict

Although West Brom will be keen to call upon the services of Dike as soon as possible, they cannot really afford to take a risk on him due to the nature of his previous injury.

Therefore, unless he makes considerable strides in terms of his fitness this week, Dike may not be called upon until after the international break.

The former Barnsley loanee will be hoping that his side are still in contention for a top-six finish when he makes his return to action.

Having scored nine goals in 21 appearances at this level during his career, Dike will unquestionably be confident in his ability to make a difference for West Brom in the closing stages of the 2021/22 campaign.