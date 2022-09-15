Steve Bruce delivers brutally honest West Brom verdict after defeat to Birmingham City

Steve Bruce slammed his West Brom side for the way they defended in their 3-2 defeat to Birmingham City last night.

It had been a frustrating start to the season for Albion, who had drawn six of their first eight games ahead of the West Midlands derby.

However, they couldn’t record a second win of the campaign, as a Scott Hogan hat-trick condemned Bruce’s side to defeat. That prompted boos from the fans, who also turned on some individuals at times in what was a forgettable evening for the Baggies.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Bruce wouldn’t hide from the fact that certain performance levels simply weren’t acceptable.

“Where do I start? The disappointing thing is that we didn’t take part in the game until the last 20 minutes. We didn’t win a challenge, couldn’t deal with Deeney at the top end of the pitch, the physicality of Birmingham, we were nowhere near where we should be.

“Individual error is something you can’t fix. The concentration from our defence at times was awful, I’ll grant you that. The goals we’ve given away is something you’ve seen on a schoolboy pitch with 11 year olds, it was that bad. When you put that in with the hideous defending that we did, you’re in for a poor evening.”

The verdict

This is a harsh but fair assessment from Bruce and the reality is that some of the Albion team just simply weren’t anywhere near good enough last night.

The defending on the goals was alarming and it’s now very worrying for Bruce that his side have managed just one win in nine league games so far.

Clearly, things need to change quickly and whilst Bruce has pointed the finger at the players for last night, in the bigger picture he has to take responsibility and results must improve.

