Steve Bruce delivers brutally honest verdict after West Brom’s defeat to Birmingham

West Brom boss Steve Bruce admitted his side lacked quality as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City this afternoon.

In truth, the game between the two West Midlands sides was forgettable, with a Lyle Taylor penalty in the second half enough to give Blues a victory.

With Albion needing a win to keep any faint play-off hopes alive, the performance angered the support and Bruce acknowledged that it wasn’t good enough when speaking to the club’s media.

“I think we’re all disappointed with the performance. The game was difficult and there was nothing in it really. It lacked quality from both teams if I’m being honest. That’s the biggest frustration for me. The fact that in the time I’ve been here we’re so inconsistent and we go up and down.

“It was an awful game of football with no quality on show at all. I don’t think either of the goalkeepers has had to make a save, and that sums it up. The ball was out of play, there were lots of throws and set-pieces. It was in the air. Let’s be brutally honest, it was a dreadful game of football.”

The Baggies are now eight points away from the top six with seven games to play.

The verdict

There’s no denying that this was a terrible game and for Albion to lose it makes it hugely frustrating for all connected to the club.

So, you have to respect the honesty from Bruce but the reality is that the team haven’t performed under him at all and he will be disappointed with how things have gone.

This result realistically ends any hope of finishing in the play-off places and it’s all about looking to next season for West Brom now, with the fans surely wanting a major clearout.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.