Steve Bruce decision in Watford draw highlights why this should be top West Brom transfer priority: Opinion

It’s hard not to be impressed with West Bromwich Albion‘s display at The Hawthorns last night as they were much the better side in a 1-1 draw with Watford.

The Hornets headed into Monday’s game hoping to become the second of just two Championship teams to take six points from their first two games but it was Albion that were on the front foot for most of the game.

Steve Bruce’s side had the lion’s share of the opportunities and it says it all that despite Ismaila Sarr missing a second half penalty that would’ve won the game, Watford boss Rob Edwards admitted that the Baggies were “by far the better team” on the night.

Ultimately, however, Albion’s search for a first victory in 2022/23 goes on after Sarr’s wondergoal and Karlan Grant’s equaliser meant the points were shared.

It was the hosts searching for a winner in the dying moments of the game and Bruce’s decision-making as they did so highlights why signing a new forward needs to be a top priority.

With Daryl Dike injured and Grant starting as the central striker, the manager’s options from the bench were fairly limited.

Matt Phillips and Adam Reach were introduced for Grady Diangana and Darnell Furlong in a bid to boost the Baggies’ attacking capabilities but beyond Callum Robinson, who appears to be down the pecking order under Bruce, he did not have anyone capable of coming on up front.

The manager used just three of the five substitutions available to him, which speaks to the lack of attacking depth available to him and illustrates that more reinforcements are needed.

Indeed, reports have suggested he is willing to let Robinson leave and Kenneth Zohore has been told to find a new club, which makes Dike’s injury a real issue for Albion.

The American struggled for fitness last season so heading into the new season with just him and Grant as the only central strikers in the senior squad would seem a real risk.

When you look at the plethora of striking options that the coach in the opposing dugout had available to him last night – Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro, and Rey Manaj – it highlights that the West Midlands club have to use the remaining time left in the window to add a new forward.