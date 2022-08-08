Steve Bruce confirms West Brom injury blow ahead of Watford test

Steve Bruce has revealed that Daryl Dike has suffered a thigh injury that will keep him out of tonight’s game against Watford and potentially beyond.

The USA international joined Albion in January but an injury suffered in just his second game for the club ruled him out for the remainder of the previous campaign.

After a full pre-season it was hoped Dike could make a big impact this season and whilst that could still happen, he’s going to have to wait.

There were social media rumours in the week that the striker had picked up a fresh problem and that was confirmed this evening, as his name was absent from the teamsheet against the Hornets.

And, providing an update to The Athletic reporter Elias Burke, Bruce explained that Dike has a thigh issue but they don’t know the full extent of how bad it is.

“Steve Bruce confirms Daryl Dike picked up a thigh injury in training yesterday. Awaiting the results of scans to assess the severity.”

The Baggies do still have a lot of good options in the final third, with Callum Robinson and Matt Phillips both options from the bench tonight.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

Firstly, you have real sympathy for Dike who will be hugely frustrated that he is now going to have another spell on the sidelines.

The fact they’re awaiting results of a scan doesn’t sound too promising, although there is no point speculating and a further update should come out in the coming days.

Despite this, Bruce still has a talented squad, so he will be confident that they can get a result against Rob Edwards’ side even without Dike.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.