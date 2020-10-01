Steve Bruce confirms that Newcastle United player will be joining Championship side

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that midfielder Daniel Barlaser will be leaving St. James’ Park to join Rotherham United.

Barlaser has made five senior appearances for Newcastle since progressing through the ranks at St. James’ Park, failing to make a single league appearance for the Magpies.

The 23-year-old has endured several loan spells away from the club, and spent last season on loan with Rotherham United in Sky Bet League One.

The midfielder made 35 appearances across all competitions for the Millers, playing a key role in helping Paul Warne’s side gain promotion to the Championship after the League One campaign was curtailed.

Barlaser is said to have had several offers since returning to St. James’ Park, and after failing to force his way into Bruce’s plans, the Newcastle boss has confirmed that a permanent return to Rotherham is close.

Via the Yorkshire Post, he said: “There is something imminent towards Rotherham. I wish him the best of luck, I hope it goes well.

“He needs to go and play football. It would be wrong for me to put him back with the academy now. I didn’t want to stand in his way. There is a deal to be done.”

Newcastle could receive up to 50% of any future fee for Barlaser, having included a clause in the deal to sell him to the Millers.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly the best move for Barlaser at this stage of his career, and it’s a deal that suits both parties.

He’s 23 years of age now and needs to be playing regularly, and the fact is, he isn’t good enough to be playing in the Premier League ahead of the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Jeff Hendrick.

He knows Rotherham well, he knows the manager well and he was excellent for them last season, and it’s a great piece of business to lure him back to the New York Stadium.