Steve Bruce confirms first West Brom permanent signing of the transfer window

Steve Bruce has confirmed West Brom’s first signing of the summer window.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jayson Molumby has secured a permanent move to the Hawthorns for next season.

The Irish midfielder has spent the campaign on loan with the Baggies, appearing 29 times in the Championship, making 15 starts.

Bruce revealed the news following his sides 0-0 draw with Coventry City at home on Saturday afternoon.

The 61-year old manager is pleased with the move and has admitted he sees a lot of promise in the Irishman.

“Molumby’s done,” said Bruce, via the Birmingham Mail.

“Molumby was done weeks ago. The deal was kicked in weeks ago, so he’s our player now.

“He’s a young player who’s got a lot to learn still, but he wants to win; he’s got a bit of an attitude with him, which I like, so, yeah, he’ll be here next year.”

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the West Brom 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Ben Foster? Retired Watford West Brom Sunderland

Molumby will turn 23-years old in August following the beginning of next season, and Bruce believes he can become an integral part of the team.

The former Newcastle United boss has had his commitment to West Brom confirmed earlier this week, with the club now set to get the ball rolling on a rebuild of the team this summer.

It is likely that Molumby will be the first piece of many as Bruce looks to shape the team to his liking.

West Brom are currently 13th in the table following Saturday’s stalemate.

The Baggies next play against Reading on April 30.

The Verdict

Securing Molumby’s future with the club is a no-brainer decision.

He has been a solid addition to the side and he has a lot of potential to grow into a great player.

It is going to be a hectic transfer window at the Hawthorns this summer so confirming the first permanent signing already is a good sign of progress.

Bruce also obviously sees a lot in the midfielder so he should become an important figure within the team over the course of the next campaign.