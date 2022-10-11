Steve Bruce, Birmingham City revelation emerges after West Brom departure

West Bromwich Albion CEO Ron Gourlay reportedly considered sacking Steve Bruce after the defeat to local rivals Birmingham City in mid-September.

Bruce was given his marching orders on Monday after a poor start to the Championship season – with the Baggies in the relegation zone after winning just one of their first 13 games.

Supporters have been calling for a change for some time now and it seems the experienced coach came close to losing his job nearly a month ago.

The Athletic has reported that Gourlay considered sacking the 61-year-old after Albion’s 3-2 defeat to Birmingham in September.

A Scott Hogan hat-trick ensured that the Blues came away with the three points at The Hawthorns on that day, which led to Bruce and his players leaving the pitch to boos from the home crowd.

The report claims that Bruce was given more time by Gourlay as there were deemed to be winnable games ahead.

West Brom have taken just two points from the four games since – drawing with Norwich City and Luton Town and losing to Swansea City and Preston North End – and a change in the dugout has now been made.

The Verdict

This will be a frustrating update for Albion supporters as it seems as though Bruce came close to departing nearly a month ago.

The majority have been calling for a change to be made for some time and have finally got their way.

Gourlay opted instead to give the experienced coach more time, which has not paid off and they now find themselves further away from where they want to be with fewer games left to make up the gap.

It’s vital that Albion get their next appointment right but given how busy the Championship schedule is over the next month, taking too much time could be costly.