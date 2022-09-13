Steve Bruce at West Brom: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

West Brom have endured a mixed start to the season, with Steve Bruce’s side drawing six of their first eight games.

That has left the team languishing in the bottom half, although the Albion boss is likely to be encouraged with how his side have performed, particularly against some of the better sides in the division.

Nevertheless, promotion is the aim and Bruce knows he will be judged on that come May next year.

Whether he can take another side up remains to be seen but here we look at how things have gone for 61-year-old at The Hawthorns since his arrival, which was back in February…

How has it gone so far?

It’s been tough.

Bruce was pretty bullish following his appointment last season that promotion was a possibility, however he quickly realised the scale of the task in front of him as the side failed to find any consistency.

Many recognise the issues at the club stem from the top, so there has been some acceptance that Bruce needed time. But, a productive window, despite a few late failures, means Bruce is under the spotlight now. He has to get this group competing for promotion or he will be viewed as a failure.

What issues does he face?

As briefly touched upon, the issues have been above him.

He wasn’t backed with transfer fees this summer, although the club deserve credit for splashing out big wages on the likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift, but, on the whole, the fans are disillusioned with life under the current owner.

So, that hasn’t helped, but from a purely football perspective Bruce has a good squad now, if they are maybe a striker short because of Daryl Dike’s injury.

The main problem for him now is that there’s no time to waste. A difficult start means they need results quickly to start climbing the table.

What’s next?

Realistically, Bruce wasn’t appointed with any long-term thoughts in mind.

His track record is about winning promotion quickly and that’s what the expectation is. The former Newcastle chief signed an 18-month deal with the Baggies, so it expires at the end of this season.

So, if they don’t go up, you would expect Bruce leaves and the club look to go in a different direction.