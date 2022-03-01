Steve Bruce assesses West Brom’s play-off chances after Swansea City defeat

West Brom fell to a third straight defeat last night, with Swansea City running out as 2-0 winners at The Hawthorns.

In a season that has taken a drastic turn for the worse, the Baggies find themselves in 13th place and are eight points from the play-off positions.

Steve Bruce is now winless in five Championship games as Baggies boss, accumulating a mere point during that time.

Last night’s defeat at their Midlands home was just their second loss at The Hawthorns this season, with Joel Piroe and Cyrus Christie getting on the scoresheet in the final 15 minutes.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about the Baggies’ play-off chances now, Bruce said: “It’s going to be very, very, difficult now I have to say.

“We needed to win tonight and get ourselves something on Saturday [at Hull]. It’s going to be a long and difficult challenge. We’re never going to give up on it.

“You never know, but it’s going to take some turnaround. We will try our upmost, but it’s a bit of a long-shot I have to say.

“What I say in the dressing room stays in the dressing room but there were a few home truths told. The reason I’ve come here – you look at the squad, everyone tells me, we’ve got a good squad.

“We have to prove that on the pitch. At the moment, we’re sadly not and that’s been the case in the few weeks I’ve been here and in the weeks before that as well.”

The verdict

The play-offs look miles away at this point, and that is not just because the gap extended to eight points at the weekend.

It is also to do with the fact that the teams currently in pursuit of a play-off spot look in excellent shape, with the likes of Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest and Luton Town looking strong.

They will not give up on the play-offs until it is mathematically impossible, but the club will have one eye on next season, as the 2022/23 campaign increases in importance.

Whether that is with or without Steve Bruce remains to be seen, as one point from five games as Baggies boss is certainly not good enough.