Steve Bruce and West Brom board agreement revealed

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has revealed the club have agreed with his plans to bring in as many as six fresh faces during the summer transfer window, speaking to BBC Radio WM.

The Baggies look set to miss out on the play-offs following a poor campaign, a real disappointment for the West Midlands outfit who were one of the favourites to go straight back up following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last term.

Going unbeaten in their opening ten games of this campaign, it was their form in the latter stages of Valerien Ismael’s tenure that proved to be costly and Steve Bruce was unable to turn their form around initially when he was appointed in the early stages of February.

Following their humiliating 4-0 defeat at the City Ground on Monday, they currently sit six points adrift of the play-offs with just three games remaining, leaving them with little chance of forcing their way back into contention with six teams to get past.

With this, many would argue the Baggies need a revamp in the summer in their quest to make themselves promotion favourites once again, something manager Bruce agrees with.

And as per the 61-year-old, the hierarchy have also agreed that changes need to be made in the summer via the transfer market.

Speaking to BBC Radio WM, Albion’s boss said: “All of us haven’t been up to where we should be, so I’m looking forward to a summer of some freshness in and around the club.

“I think the club needs it, the supporters need it and the group of players who remain here need it too.

“There’s nothing like it, four, five, six new players walking through the door. I’ve put that to the club and they agree with it. Things are already in motion.”

The Verdict:

Some people would argue that a complete rebuild is needed and not just six additions – but after the £7m arrival of Daryl Dike in January – they may not have the financial wiggle room to make that happen.

However, purchasing six first-teamers won’t be cheap if most of them require a transfer fee to be brought in, so it remains to be seen how much they spend and whether those new players go on to provide value for money.

Some of their younger players should also be heavily involved next season including the likes of Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Tom Fellows and Reyes Cleary – because they will help to provide the freshness that Bruce is craving.

Work also needs to be done to get players out of the door – and it may not be a bad thing if some of those least expected to leave make an exit because a big shake-up is needed to get the club back on track.

Albion are declining at this stage – but one summer could help to make a lot of difference and this is why the coming months may be the most important period in the club’s history for quite a while. All eyes will now be on their recruitment team.