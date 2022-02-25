Steve Bruce addresses West Brom’s disappointing start under his reign

Steve Bruce has claimed this weekend’s clash with Swansea City is a massive game for West Brom.

The Baggies have suffered an incredibly poor run of form and are yet to win under their new manager.

Bruce arrived at the club at the start of February, but he has only picked up one point in that time.

Those results have seen the side fall outside the play-off places and into 11th in the Championship table.

West Brom face Swansea on Saturday, where three points will be much needed.

Bruce’s side are now seven points adrift of the top six and their play-off ambitions are quickly fading.

Bruce has claimed that a win this weekend could be the start of a turnaround for the team, as he is also feeling the fans’ frustrations with the side.

“We halt this run which we find ourselves on by winning on Monday night against Swansea City. It’s quite straightforward,” said Bruce, via the club’s official website.

“I share the supporters’ disappointment of recent results. You normally get a bounce when a new manager comes in.

“There have been games where I’ve been pleased for chunks of it, an hour the other night at Middlesbrough for example.

“We have to address the run we’re having and the only way to do that is by winning on Monday night. The game has become hugely important to us, I can’t stress that enough.

“The best way to reverse low confidence levels are by reversing the results. Unfortunately in the first few weeks, we haven’t been able to do that.

“We have to stick with it and believe in what we are doing. We’ve implemented a change and I think the players are enjoying the change.”

But a win could only move West Brom as high as 10th, depending on the result of Nottingham Forest’s clash this weekend.

Swansea will need to be the beginning of a good run of form if West Brom want to turn their season around.

The Verdict

The decision to appoint Bruce hasn’t led to any immediate change in fortune.

Bruce has been unlucky in that players like Daryl Dike, who the club spent £7 million to sign, haven’t been available.

But the squad is still underachieving with these results and the ship will need to be corrected quickly.

A failure to reach the play-offs would be a big fall from grace for the players the team has available to them.