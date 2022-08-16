Steve Bruce addresses rumoured potential agreement between West Brom and Manchester City

Steve Bruce has confirmed that West Brom are looking to bring in Manchester City starlet Liam Delap, whilst in conversation with Joe Chapman of Birmingham Live.

A report on Sunday from journalist Alan Nixon claimed that the Baggies were looking into a deal for the exciting 19-year-old.

Bruce is currently assessing his options following a further injury to Daryl Dike, with this latest setback expected to keep the American forward out for at least a couple of months.

West Brom have also been credited with an interest in former Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban, as per a report from The Athletic, but it remains to be seen if the Baggies would be open to welcoming them both to The Hawthorns.

Delap netted eight times in 10 U23 matches last time out and featured on the bench for the Premier League outfit at the weekend.

The verdict

Delap is an exciting talent with an excellent future ahead of him, and should they manage to strike an agreement, he has every chance of being a success at The Hawthorns.

That is not just because of the evident amount of talent he possesses, it is also because of the service he could expect from the likes of Grady Diangana, John Swift and Jed Wallace.

It will be interesting to see if Grabban is to arrive as well, and whether that would change anything stylistically.

Bruce has seen a lot of success when deploying two strikers, however, with the amount of quality they possess just behind the striking position, it would be hard to justify a change of formation.