Steve Bruce addresses immediate future of West Brom and Brighton loan agreement

Steve Bruce has admitted that West Brom will have talks about re-signing Brighton defender Matt Clarke, in conversation with the Express & Star.

The report states that Steve Bruce is set to have talks with the highly-rated centre-back in due course regarding his immediate future.

Clarke could leave the Premier League outfit in the summer, with the defender nearing the last 12 months of his current contract at the Amex Stadium.

Proving to be a regular starter under both Valerien Ismael and now Bruce, Clarke has featured 29 times in the league for the Baggies this season, with the 25-year-old starting all of these matches.

According to the report, West Brom need to move on some defenders before they make their move for Clarke in the summer.

Speaking to the Express & Star about Clarke’s situation, Bruce said: “He (Clarke) has done really well.

“He has been, arguably, since I’ve walked through the door – he’s been our best player so I’m really, really, happy for him.

“All those conversations – it’s all about the future. What is going to happen in the future is the big thing and we’ll have those talks.

“We are all playing for our futures. Me too. We still have a lot to do.

“We’re halfway in this division and I know and you know that is not going to be acceptable and rightly so for a club of this stature.”

The verdict

What a positive move this would be for the Baggies, and, although it will not be an easy deal to complete by any means, it is certainly a single of intent.

Possessing all the physical attributes needed to thrive at the top end of the Championship, Clarke has combined this an excellent technical ability, with the 25-year-old proving to be an excellent passer and professor of the ball.

Brighton have a lot of exciting central defenders coming through and it will be no surprise to see them parting company with Clarke with a year left on his contract.

West Brom will undoubtedly be preparing for a battle for the defender’s services, with the left-footed central defender likely to be on several clubs’ radar as things stand.