Steve Bruce addresses his West Brom future as winless run continues

West Brom boss Steve Bruce admitted he doesn’t know what the future holds for him, although he insists his players haven’t downed tools.

Many expected Albion to be pushing for promotion this season but they find themselves in the relegation zone after 13 games following a 0-0 draw at home to Luton Town today which made it eight without a win.

Therefore, it’s no surprise the pressure has really built on Bruce, with messages calling for the boss to leave seen outside The Hawthorns before the game, whilst his substitutions were booed during the draw.

However, speaking to the Express & Star, Bruce praised the players for the way they kept going, whilst he again reiterated that any decision on his future is for those above him.

“I say it all the time; that’s for others. I’ve just seen my team roll their sleeves up and give me everything they’ve got. If they’d have chucked it, you can ask me that question, but they gave me everything. That’s all I can ask for.”

The verdict

This is a tough one for Bruce to answer as he is obviously convinced that he’s still the right man for the job despite the fan anger, which is understandable.

Ultimately, he will know that the results this season are simply not acceptable and if they do decide to get rid of Bruce then he can have no complaints.

But, nothing has been said yet and it’s simply about waiting for an update from the club, but the support are right to be livid with how this campaign has begun as it’s nowhere near good enough.

