Steve Bruce addresses his immediate future at West Brom

Steve Bruce has told Birmingham Live that he would love to stay at West Brom beyond this season.

Bruce, who was handed an 18-month contract at The Hawthorns after succeeding Valerien Ismael in February, has seen his side pick up eight points from their last four games.

The Baggies still have an outside chance of reaching the Championship play-offs in what remains of this season, with Bruce’s side facing Birmingham City this afternoon, knowing the importance of all three points.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about his immediate future and looking ahead to next season, Bruce said: “I’ve really really enjoyed it.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support West Brom?

1 of 12 Adrian Chiles Yes No

“There is a bit of work to be done, but I’ve really enjoyed the seven or eight weeks as far as I’m concerned. I’d love to stay.

“If we finish mid table like we are now, then that’s not good enough for this club. We have to address it, have a look and say how we improve it, and what we do. I’m still assessing it.

“I haven’t seen three of our players, two of them are maybe among our better players in Phillips and Dike. I’ll take a full look at it and see what we’ve got to do. My sole focus at the minute is now, for the next couple of weeks. That’ll define itself.

“There is always time for change. It’s pretty normal when a team has been together. There are a lot of players who have done well for the club, been here for maybe four or five years, and those questions will have to be answered.”

The verdict

There is set to be plenty of twists and turns in this enthralling play-off battle, with the Baggies knowing full well that anything other than a win today will be a disappointment.

Bruce has certainly seen positive changes over the last few weeks and that will give West Brom fans confidence in the context of next season.

However, whilst there is still something to chase, the Baggies will be striving to secure all three points in every game that they play, until they either achieve something brilliant or they can no longer mathematically make the top-six.

Today’s clash will be very telling for Bruce and Co. with a victory keeping their play-off chances alive.