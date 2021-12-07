Sterry starts: The predicted Hartlepool United XI to face Rochdale on Wednesday night

Hartlepool United host Rochdale on Wednesday night in desperate need of bringing an end to a run of five successive defeats in League Two in what has been a challenging period for them.

Graeme Lee’s side head into the game having managed to record back-to-back wins in the cup competitions though to provide themselves with a timely boost of confidence.

Hartlepool were very impressive against Sheffield Wednesday in their surprise 3-0 win at Hillsborough in the Football League Trophy last week, before they beat League One Lincoln City 1-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend.

That means that Hartlepool should be able to return to action in League Two with some more belief after they have suffered five straight defeats to drop down to 17th place in the table.

Despite their recent run of defeats in the league, Lee’s side are still eight points clear of the relegation zone and they will want to keep that sort of distance to the bottom two.

A win against Rochdale would help to move their campaign back in the right direction following the run of defeats and the departure of Dave Challinor as well. However, Rochdale are unbeaten in their last eight League Two matches so it will be far form an easy task for Hartlepool.

With all that in mind, we take a look at the starting XI Lee could name for Wednesday’s clash against Rochdale…

Considering Hartlepool managed to secure a much-needed morale-boosting win against Lincoln City last weekend in the FA Cup, you would expect Lee to name a side pretty close to the one that started the match at Sincil Bank.

In goal, Ben Kilip will likely keep his place between the sticks and he was able to record a clean sheet against Lincoln City. He will now be hoping to take that form into this clash with Rochdale and record his fifth league clean sheet of the campaign.

In terms of the back three, you would expect Lee to once again name all three of Gary Liddle, Oluwarotimi Odusina and Neill Byrne once again in the starting line-up. It will be hoped that they can help to keep Rochdale’s attacking threats quiet and try to record another clean sheet.

At right-wing-back, Jamie Sterry should come back into the side after he served the last of his three-match ban for a straight red card he picked up in the defeat against Forest Green Rovers. While David Ferguson would be expected to retain his position at left-wing-back.

In the midfield three, it could once again be same again for Lee. That would see the likes of Mark Shelton, Nicky Featherstone and Matty Daly get the chance to impress once again in the middle of the park. They could be the key to helping Hartlepool get something out of the game.

Upfront you would once again expect Lee to go with a pairing of Lee Molyneux and Mark Cullen, and the pair will be hoping that they can get on the score sheet to help their side get back on track in League Two. That comes with Lee having confirmed to the media that they should be fit enough to feature against Rochdale.