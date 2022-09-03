Sterling starts: The predicted Stoke City XI to face Reading on Sunday

Stoke City travel to Reading for the Sunday lunchtime kick-off this weekend in looking for their first win under Alex Neil.

Tyrese Campbell rescued a point for the Potters when they hosted Swansea City in midweek and could be pushing for a start with the Scotsman switching to a 4-3-3 formation.

Liam Delap is yet to break his duck for Stoke but will likely receive patience having arrived from Manchester City, and though the Royals have started strongly the visitors will be quietly optimistic that they have the quality on display to take all three points.

The addition of Dujon Sterling means that Ben Wilmot will likely be relieved of his duties as a makeshift right back, allowing him to partner Aden Flint at centre back to give Connor Taylor a well-earned rest.

Harry Clarke, Josh Laurent, Nick Powell, Harry Souttar and Josh Tymon are all unavailable through injury, but the squad is still strong to put in an impressive performance.

Here, we are predicting two changes from the Potters side that drew with the Swans in midweek…

Jack Bonham has rightfully replaced Josef Bursik in between the sticks since Neil’s arrival, and it will be interesting to see if the Potters take up a more patient style of play in possession than they were accustomed in the days of O’Neill.

Sterling comes in for Taylor to make his debut, the 22-year-old could be tasked with pinning Junior Hoilett back, with the Canadian beginning the campaign in fine form in an unfamiliar left wing back role.

Campbell replaces the misfiring Dwight Gayle in the front three, the former Newcastle United striker has the ability to score goals in the second tier but does not appear to be up to speed following years on the fringes in the North East.