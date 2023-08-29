Highlights Chelsea are expected to make several changes to their starting XI for the match against AFC Wimbledon, giving academy graduates a chance to impress.

The club's depth of quality within their ranks will be showcased in this EFL Cup game, as they aim to fight for silverware without the distractions of European competition.

New signings like Đorđe Petrović, Malo Gusto, and Axel Disasi have already made an impact and are likely to feature in the starting lineup, along with promising talents like Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea are likely to make wholesale changes as they take on the League Two outfit.

Mauricio Pochettino has been busy since arriving at Stamford Bridge, tasked with revitalising a bloated squad over the summer.

Star players Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic and Kalidou Koulibaly top an ever-growing list of departing talent with Chelsea wasting little time in replenishing their roster.

Big money moves for Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku top the list for most expensive signings this window with the London giants looking to bounce back after last season’s 12th place finish in the Premier League.

The Chelsea revival is slowly taking shape after picking up their first three points of the season last weekend in a 3-0 win against Luton Town.

The result followed an opening weekend draw against Liverpool and defeat to capital rivals West Ham United with the new-look eleven slowly but surely developing.

Now attentions turn to the EFL Cup where promising youngsters and those on the periphery are presented the opportunity to impress and stake their claim in Pochettino's plans before the window slams shut on September 1st.

What will be Chelsea’s starting XI to face Leeds AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday?

A relatively straightforward test on paper, the Chelsea boss is likely to make several changes to the team which won against the Hatters last time out.

A chance for several academy graduates to impress, those making the eleven will need to make the most of the opportunity if their immediate future is to be with the senior team for the forthcoming season.

Nevertheless, with the club out of Europe this campaign, they will be hoping to fight their case for silverware with other top six sides fighting on all fronts - a rare chance for Chelsea to boast the depth of quality within their ranks.

GK: Đorđe Petrović

The cup outing could present an opportunity for several new debutants with goalkeeper Petrović potentially one.

The Serbian goalkeeper recently arrived from MLS side New England Revolution, where he established himself as one of the best keepers from across the pond, and adds competition to the senior goalkeeper department alongside Marcus Bettinelli and Robert Sánchez.

RWB: Malo Gusto

Another new arrival this summer, Gusto has played all three Premier League games so far this season, starting the last two amid Reece James' absence.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a top display at both ends of the pitch against Luton Town, providing two assists and a clean sheet, and will be hopeful to continue his positive start to life at Stamford Bridge.

CB: Axel Disasi

Disasi has started all three matches on the right-hand side of the back three and could be set to continue his run against AFC Wimbledon.

The former AS Monaco defender has shown moments of quality so far in a Chelsea shirt, scoring the equaliser on his debut in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

CB: Bashir Humphreys

A player looking to impress after his first senior loan spell to German second-tier side SC Paderborn last season, Humphreys will be hoping to be given another opportunity to impress in a cup competition.

The 20-year-old comes off the back of an impressive U20 World Cup campaign with England and has featured in the last two matchday squads with a loan move away before the window shuts likely.

CB: Levi Colwill

A natural choice to complete the back three, Colwill has come straight into the fold after an impressive loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion, playing 17 times as the Seagulls recorded a sixth place finish.

The 20-year-old has gone on to start all three league games for Chelsea and is set to become a mainstay in the backline for many years to come.

LWB: Ian Maatsen

Another player who impressed out on loan, Maatsen returns to Chelsea as a first-team member after winning the Championship with Burnley, registering ten goal contributions in 39 outings.

He has made two cameos so far this season as deputy to Ben Chilwell and will be eager to show his worth from the off.

CM: Lesley Ugochukwu

The 19-year-old is another big money move from Chelsea in this position, even if it has somewhat gone under the radar compared to the likes of Lavia and Caicedo.

He has made two late cameos in the top flight so far following a promising campaign with Stade Rennais last term, finishing fourth in Ligue 1.

CM: Conor Gallagher

A player more well-versed in the challenges of English football, Gallagher enters his fifth season at senior level following loan spells at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

Playing 35 times for Chelsea last term, he has continued to be a constant in the midfield, starting all three matches.

RW: Noni Madueke

An exciting attacking talent, Madueke begins his first full season at Stamford Bridge after joining in January amid an underwhelming campaign for the West London outfit.

The former PSV winger played 12 times, scoring once while he has made just one cameo so far this season - an outing in the EFL Cup, therefore, the perfect chance to demonstrate his quality in the final third.

LW: Diego Moreira

A more of an unknown quantity, Moreira has initially linked up with the U21 squad as he grows accustomed to English football.

The Portuguese youth international arrived from Benfica this summer and could be a good test for him against League Two opposition to see where he is in terms of his development.

ST: Mason Burstow

Another young star, the absence of Nicolas Jackson leaves question marks over who will lead the line on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old boasts EFL experience with Charlton Athletic and comes off the back of a remarkable season with the U21s, registering 14 goal contributions in 25 Premier League 2 games. A chance to show what he can do against senior opposition is the next step for the forward.